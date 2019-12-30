Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Remake: Sabi's rumor picks up ahead of an announcement

Share it:

In November the insider Sabi revealed the possible return of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater speaking not of a new episode of the series but of a remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater / Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, to date, however, no announcement has arrived from Activision.

Many expected a reveal at the December Game Awards But this did not happen: a few days after the event the presence of the NeverSoft logo (historical developer of the series) was discovered in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, an Easter egg that immediately rekindled the hopes of the fans of the famous skater.

At the time of writing there are no substantial news but GameRant has relaunched Sabi's Tweet stating that he expects news soon regarding a remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater or his acclaimed sequel.

We remain in the field of pure speculation, in the past Tony Hawk's has declared that he is no longer tied to Activision however the rights to exploit his name for the games published below belong legally to the publisher, who can republish the titles without the need for any consent. After lukewarm welcome reserved for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 and EA's abandonment of Skate is there still room for a game dedicated to this discipline? We will probably find out in the course of 2020.