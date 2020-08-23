Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2: skateboarding culture in the launch video

Share it:

A few days after the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, the Vicarious Visions development team packs a gameplay video that celebrates skateboarding culture and its most iconic icons.

The remastered version of the first two chapters of the legendary Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series promises to give us back the emotions and fun of past titles, albeit in one completely new look and with the introduction of a series of unpublished content.

Within the playful and content offer of the latest project signed by the authors of Skylanders e Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy we will find the features Revert, Lip Tricks, Wall Plant and the original multiplayer modes, both online and locally, together with the modules Create-A-Part e Create-A-Skater for those who want to further customize their experience.

In addition to the “classic” roster of skateboard masters (also with updated graphics and looks), there will also be the most important champions of modern international skateboarding scene, with the likes of Tyshawn Jones, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill and Aori Nishimura. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will fill fans’ screens with ollies, kickflips and grinds starting in September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Waiting for return of the Birdman, here’s our demo on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.