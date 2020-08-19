Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: will Jack Black be one of the secret characters?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lately, the good Jack Black, a great video game enthusiast, has been seen several times by fans of Tony Hawk Pro Skater, which in a few weeks will be able to get their hands on the collection containing the remakes of the first two chapters of the series.

First he joined champion Tony Hawk during the gameplay presentation in a video that appeared on his personal channel, after which he popped up in a video among the many champions of the original games, such as Rodney Mullen and Chad Muska. Well, it seems the actor is destined to actually join the cast of the simulation, although he is certainly not a professional skater.

What do we deduce it from? Data miners have managed to extrapolate a model with its features from the code of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Demo Warehouse. This character does not bear his name, but that of Officer Dick. If you are a veteran of the saga, then you know that this name has been given to several secret characters of the previous episodes. In this round, for the first time, he seems to have the features of a real person, in this case Jack Black.

You can find his image at the bottom of this news, but for absolute certainty we will necessarily have to wait for the launch of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 scheduled for the next one September 4th on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.