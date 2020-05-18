Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 announces its full soundtrack

Share it:

Activision and Vicarious Visions recently announced the compilation Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, promising a nostalgic journey into the past of the skateboarding franchise and its acclaimed first two installments. While the developers have been working on modernizing the look and playability of these titles, a key element that will return practically intact is the iconic soundtrack.

Activision has confirmed that most songs from the THPS1 and THPS2 soundtracks will return in the compilation, as the complete list of songs that have passed the cut towards this remake (some licensing issues prevent it from being exactly the same). In fact, it can even be heard on Spotify:

“Police Truck” – Dead Kennedys

“Superman” – Goldfinger

“Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus

“New Girl” – The Suicide Machines

“Here and Now” – The Ernies

“Euro-Barge” – The Vandals

“Blood Brothers” – Papa Roach

“Guerilla Radio” – Rage Against the Machine

“Pin the Tail on the Donkey” – Naughty by Nature

“You” – Bad Religion

“When Worlds Collide” – Powerman 5000

“No Cigar” – Millencolin

“Cyclone” – Dub Pistols

“May 16” – Lagwagon

“Subculture” – Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

“Heavy Metal Winner” – Consumed

“Evil Eye” – Fu Manchu

“Five Lessons Learned” – Swingin ‘Utters

Speedealer – To be confirmed *

* Note: Although Speedealer is listed in the soundtrack image, Activision has not indicated which specific songs by the band will be included. We have contacted Activision for clarification, but at the moment we have not received a response, so we will place your topics in the section of original tracks not included until we have the solution to this question.

As Vicarious Visions previously told us, “most” of the soundtracks would return for the next remake. We’ve included the songs from the original soundtracks for both games below that aren’t currently on the remake’s soundtrack for those wondering which ones haven’t made the cut.

THPS 1 songs not confirmed for the remake:

“Vilified” – Even Rude

“Screamer” – Speedealer

“Nothing to Me” – Speedealer

“Cyco Vision” – Suicidal Tendencies

“Committed” – Unsane

“Ain’t Got Time to Waste” – Aim featuring YZ

“Le Hot” – Grand Unified

“Blue Thunder” – Aquasky

THPS 2 songs not confirmed for the remake: (PC exclusive tracks not included):

“Bring the Noise” – Anthrax and Chuck D

“B-Boy Document ’99” – The High & Mighty featuring Yasiin Bey & Mad Skillz

“Out With The Old” – Alley Life featuring Black Planet

“City Star” – Born Allah

The remake will also feature all the original levels of the first two games of the franchise, from Warehouse to The Bullringas well as many of the songs from the original games to amplify you as you search for that sick score. Those levels can be played solo with old and new objectives, with a partner for the local cooperative, or online with original multiplayer game modes.

All this with the promise of the new graphics of this remake, 4K (on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, and compatible PCs) and 60fps. Those who pre-order the game will have access to a Warehouse level demo so they can try the game out before their launch next September 4, 2020.

