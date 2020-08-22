Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2: a Switch version coming? Here are the latest pictures

Share it:

After the release of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 the dataminers have worked hard to discover all the secrets of the game dedicated to skateboarding. The latest rumors speak of a possible version for Nintento Switch coming soon.

A few weeks after the official launch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 which is set for September 4th, the dataminers are working hard to discover the secrets hidden in the game code. Twitter user DarthBellic shared a file found in the Warehouse demo released a few days ago that shows some images depicting a Nintendo Switch controller complete with classic graphics for setting the buttons. The shots therefore suggest the possible arrival of a port of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on the console of the famous Kyoto house, even if no official confirmation has arrived at the moment.

Among other things, the dataminers of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 have unveiled the presence of some hidden characters that may come after the game’s official release. Among these stand out the Officer Dick, the famous character of the old chapters of the saga, who in this case seems to have the appearance of the most famous Jack Black, singer and actor who participated in the presentation of the game. Before leaving we remind you that you can find the proof of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on the pages of Everyeye.