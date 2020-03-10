Tony Hawk Pro Skater: The Death Seath filters a new game for 2020

Share it:

The return of Tony Hawk to the video game industry has been rumored for a long time. Generally, with the possibility of Activision launching some remastering of the most classic deliveries of Tony Hawk Pro Skater. Although there are also rumors that speak of a completely new title.

However, beyond the nature of the project, it is clear that the project exists. Or at least that is what they have suggested from the musical group The Death Set, after posting a message on Facebook that would confirm the presence of their songs in the new title.

New Tony Hawk Pro Skater game inbound! Keeping hopes low after the long, long row of abysmal games since Tony Hawk's RIDE. But this also seems like a major NDA breach. pic.twitter.com/gGUiNZL6i8 – TheNathanNS (@TheNathanNS) March 10, 2020

Although the message has been subsequently deleted from Facebook, the Twitter user @TheNathanNS (us via Gamesradar +) has been responsible for capturing the post. And not only that, but also shared the web file when the publication was not yet deleted. On this page you can clearly see how it is not an assembly.

In any case, the message was very clear and direct: "We've licensed 5 new songs for the game Tony Hawk 2020. You'll hear this shit very soon.". Of course, and those who know the group will know this, their musical style perfectly matches the style that this skateboarding saga has always had.

On the other hand, we have to remember that, in the past, professional skateboarder Lizzie Armanto has already anticipated the arrival of a new title in the Tony Haw's Pro Skater series. Now we just need to know when Activision will decide to make it official. The filtering of The Death Set could mean that this moment is near. It is not known which platforms the new title could reach, although it would surely be multiplatform.

