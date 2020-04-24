General News

 Tony Gilroy will be the showrunner of the Cassian Andor series

April 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Promotional image for Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Important news for prequel series to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” focused on Cassian Andor, who adds two actors to his cast, Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough.

O’Reilly was already in "Rogue One" and here he will resume his role as Mon Mothma, who helped found the Rebel Alliance and became one of the Rebels' visible heads and great leaders (in addition to seeing him in the original trilogy played by Caroline Blakiston). Details of Gough's role have not been released. Recall that Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Stoller also joined the cast.

The other important part of the news is that it is confirmed that Tony Gilroy, the great "savior" of ‘Rogue One’, and that we already know had joined the series, and that will act as showrunner for the series, thus taking the place of Stephen Schiff. Gilroy in addition will direct the first episode (pilot) and possibly the second "Well, it was said in the past that he would direct some episodes." The idea is to repeat the pattern of the series "The Mandalorian" and to use solid and stable directors, to row like this in favor of the quality of the series.

Since Gilroy was already involved in the series, let's remember that it was said to be practically canceled before its arrival, it shouldn't involve many creative changes to the series. At the moment the series still has no filming start date, given the current situation. In the rest of the writing team we have Tony's brother, Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), to Beau Willimon (House of Cards), and the aforementioned Schiff.

Image of actresses Genevieve O`Reilly and Denise Gough

Via information | THR

