Tono-sama to Stitch: the alien Disney flies to feudal Japan in the manga of Hiroto Wada

We all know very well how Disney has such a great force and impact on the public that it is able to reach the whole world with its products. Many characters have been created from the Mickey Mouse house, some of which are capable of conquering the hearts of the Japanese public as well, as happened with the character of Stitch.

In fact, in the past the feature film from the house of the big ears had inspired an anime that was titled Stitch! and released in 2008. The series was made by Disney itself in collaboration with the famous Japanese production studio: Madhouse. Following that first anime, two other sequel series were baked: Stitch !: Itazura Alien no Daibōken is Stitch !: Zutto Saikō no Tomodachi aired in 2009 and 2010 and then in 2012 and 2015, one-hour specials were released: Stitch to Suna no Wakusei.

Knowing these past, we should not be surprised to know that in these days, the mangaka Hiroto Wada has launched a new manga series featuring Disney's blue alien, titled: Tone-sama to Stitch. The character is obviously taken from the animated film Lilo and Stitch released in 2002. The difference lies in the fact that the monster does not end up in Hawaii, but in feudal Japan. Here he gets acquainted with the Warlord, Yamato Mikoto, who in the presence of Stitch is moved by calling him cute.

Recall that there are some rumors that Disney would like to work on a Dragon Ball live action.

