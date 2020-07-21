Tonikawa is shown in the first trailer, the anime arrives on Crunchyroll Italia in October

Share it:

About two months after the publication of Tonikawa's first teaser, the new Seven Arcs anime taken from the manga "Tonikaku Kawaii"by Kenjiro Hata, the first official trailer was finally shown where you can see animations and the names of the new cast and staff members.

Despite the appearance of the Coronavirus and the health emergency therefore, it seems that the production of the anime has not been delayed, and is therefore confirmed the release on Crunchyroll in October 2020. The series, presumably composed of a single cour, will also be broadcast in simulcast in Italy.

Crunchyroll describes the anime as follows: "The comedy about the married life of the author of "Hayate the Combat Butler", Kenjiro Hata, finally becomes an anime! Nasa Yuzaki falls in love at first sight of the mysterious Tsukasa. When NASA honestly confesses her feelings to her, she replies: "I will attend you, but only when you are married". The precious and delicious newlyweds life of Nasa and Tsukasa is about to begin!".

The author began serialization in February 2018 on Weekly Shonen Sunday and has practically never stopped, publishing more than 110 chapters and 11 volumes, with an eleventh coming in the summer.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this anime? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!