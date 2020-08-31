Toni Servillo, 5 unforgettable interpretations of the star of The Girl in the Mist

Share it:

Tonight is aired on Cielo La ragazza nella Nebbia, a 2017 film based on the novel of the same name by Donato Carrisi which sees among its protagonists the exceptional Toni Servillo, the one who is according to many one of the best Italian actors of all times. So let’s go over 5 of his unforgettable interpretations.

Even if his beginnings were alongside Mario Martona, if we think of Servillo, we will naturally also think of Paolo Sorrentino. In fact, it is no coincidence that precisely in the films of the Oscar-winning director, the Neapolitan actor gives his best.

Impossible to forget his exceptional interpretation of Antonio-Tony Pisapia in it One more man, 2001 film with which the two make their debut in the Olympus of the greats. The film celebrates the rise to success and the subsequent fall into oblivion of two brothers, the first footballer, the second singer.

The consequences of love is another respectable 2004 production. Highly acclaimed by critics, it sees Servillo playing the role of Titta Di Giacomo, a man with an unspeakable secret who practically lives in a hotel in Switzerland.

It would then be too obvious to speak of The celebrity and of The great beauty but, we do it anyway as they are two films capable of reviving Italian cinema thanks to the performances of its one man show.

Finally we can only mention Gomorrah, the film by Mattero Garrone based on the homonymous book by Roberto Saviano in which Servillo is an entrepreneur who works in the disposal of toxic waste.

Among Servillo’s next engagements is the film by Ischian director Leonardo Di Costanzo entitled From the inside. We hope that this will succeed in repeating the success of the aforementioned films.