Toni Kroos spoke about homosexuality in soccer and criticized the reactions of the environment to this issue

Toni Kroos spoke about homosexuality in soccer (REUTERS)

One of the taboo topics in football is homosexuality and one of the top stars of the Real Madrid, the midfielder Toni Kroos, spoke about the problems that a player could have if he decides to go public while his sports career is active. The world champion with Germany in 2014 has given his opinion on this issue that still generates much debate among footballers.

"My common sense tells me that everyone should experience it in full freedomThere is no doubt about it. Yes, I do not know if he would give advice to declare himself gay to an active footballer. On the field of play, certain words are often used and, taking into account the emotions that are experienced in the stands, I could not assure that I would not end up being insulted and belittled", said Kroos in an interview to the German version of the magazine GQ.

In this interview, which is part of a number dedicated to the group LGTB, the German footballer adds that a colleague openly gay, despite receiving support, could suffer harassment on the court: "It should not be the case and I am sure that the player, who decides to take the step, I would have the support of many people. Of course, I doubt that is the case in the field before the rival fans. Each player has to decide for himself whether he considers it an advantage or a disadvantage, although I think, even today, they would not be all advantages. "

German midfielder Toni Kroos prepares to return to activity with Real Madrid in the midst of the pandemic (EFE)

In addition to his opinion on homosexuality, Toni Kroos he brought out his most human side and also spoke about the social work you have done during the pandemic in Germany, his country of origin, where he collaborated mainly with sick children.

"In some children's hospices they sent the employees home and we put laptops at your disposal so that they could continue doing their work from home, something that also benefits children. During the peak we offered the possibility to practically all the families we support to choose gift toys and send them to them. The days at home can be very long, especially when you have a sick kid. This shows me that the world I live in is not normal and that there are more important problems than winning a football match"He related.

Along these lines, he told a heartbreaking anecdote with a little girl from Berlin: “He had a desire to ride a helicopter. Predictably, he wasn't going to live much longer. We gave him the flight, he did it and, unfortunately, he died soon after. They are outcomes that move you and make you think. A posteriori, I'm glad I could have put you through those pretty hours. "

Toni Kroos is one of the key pieces of Real Madrid (EFE)



About his role as a father, Kroos commented that they usually "Let some things pass" but is concerned with trying to make their children “Nice and educated people” and that during the confinement he took the opportunity to help them with their homework at a distance.

"My oldest son and daughter attend an American school here in Madrid, my son is in first grade and my daughter is in kindergarten. The two received online assignments, Monday through Friday. It was something that also occupied my time, being a mix between dad and teacher. The tasks are in English, with which even I could learn some other thing. In addition, we also have a one-year-old son who is not as independent and needs our attention, "he said.

