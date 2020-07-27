Toni Kroos revealed the discomfort of Gareth Bale at Real Madrid

Share it:

Toni Kroos spoke about Gareth Bale – EFE / Lavandeira Jr

After winning his second league title with Real Madrid, the midfielder, Toni Kroos, gave an interview to the local media Sky Germany where he talked about everything, including the situation that his partner Gareth Bale is going through in the meringue set.

While since the arrival of Zinedine Zidane, the Welsh striker began to sit more and more often on the bench of substitutes, in the last section (more precisely since the restart of La Liga), he became the protagonist for what he did off the field and not for his performances within he.

Speculation about a bad relationship increased after the last game of the championship against Leganes, with the Mernegue team already crowned champion since the previous date, the French coach decided directly not to include him among those summoned to that duel, in which he was a starter until the substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Aréola.

The Welshman did not have the minutes he wanted at Real Madrid – REUTERS / Sergio Perez / File Photo

“The situation (of Bale at Real Madrid) is unsatisfactory for everyone. Certainly they didn't bring him to play as little as he's currently doing ”, recognized the German midfielder.

"I basically think that he wanted to leave last summer and the club said yes first and then no. I don't know if he's still a little pissed about it. It is a difficult subject ”, revealed Kroos regarding the rumors that there were about his departure from the institution after Zidane arrived for the second time in office last summer (European).

Despite the bad moment the former Tottenham soccer player is experiencing, his teammate assured that he looks "relatively relaxed. The situation is certainly not as extreme as it seems. Everything is fine on the computer. I've known him for six years and we've won great things together. ”

Bale's representative assured that he will continue at Real Madrid – REUTERS / Susana Vera

These statements came after the own statements made by Gareth Bale's representative, Jonathan Barnett, who assured that, despite the speculations that were formed about his client, he has no intention of changing teams.

"Gareth is fine. He still has a two-year contract, he likes to live in Madrid and he is not going anywhere. Gareth does not seek to survive Zinedine Zidane. Zidane simply does not want to play with him. Gareth trains every day and trains well, ”said Barnett.

