Tomorrowland cancels its 2020 edition due to coronavirus

"Tomorrowland", one of the most famous and important electronic music festivals, cancels its 2020 edition, scheduled for the month of July, due to the coronavirus pandemic and will go on to be held until 2021.

The important summer festival in Belgium and Europe was scheduled for the weekends from July 17 to 19 and July 24 to 26, 2020, but confirmed that there will be no 2020 edition and they are already thinking about the 2021 edition.

"With very aching hearts, we report that Tomorrowland will not be able to take place in 2020," explains the festival organization, who cancel after the Belgian government banned large gatherings of people until August 31.

The sixteenth edition of Tomorrowland will take place in the summer of 2021, on weekends from 16 to 18 and from 23 to 25. The situation is extremely hard for all of us, "they report in a statement.

Tomorrowland is one of the events that had to be canceled or postponed due to the current global crisis, all this to avoid contagion and uncontrollable growth of the new coronavirus.

Another great Belgian festival, "Rock Werchter", made the same decision and for the same reason. This was scheduled from July 2 to 5, but cancels its 2020 edition and goes directly to be held until 2021.