Tomorrow the 2019 Christmas Lottery drums arrive at the Teatro Real

Tomorrow, Thursday, December 12, Lottery drums arrive at the Teatro Real. The Christmas Lottery 2019 will be held on December 22 at 9:00. Tomorrow's will be the first set-up for the draw. It will be after 10:00 when the Royal Theater will receive two of the main protagonists of the day: the two drums that will host the prize balls and numbers.

This is how the Lottery drums arrive at the Teatro Real

In the same way as in previous years, the drums will be two: one big and one small. December 22 the boys and girls of San Ildefonso They will extract the balls to sing the numbers and the prizes of the Christmas Lottery 2019.

The drum of the large-sized bass drum consists of a total of six spherical segments, joined by a flange. The sphere has a diameter of more than 1.5 meters to house the 100,000 draw balls and other mechanisms, such as tables.

As for the small hype, there are the 1,807 balls with the prizes. One of them is "El Gordo", the first prize! Will your tenth be the lucky one?

The tenths of the Christmas Lottery They started selling in summer. However, the starting gun towards December 22 arrived on November 14. It was then that the announcement of the Lottery was issued, that everyone looks forward to each year with great desire.

He ad This year 2019 has been beautiful, composed of four small stories that have got us all excited.