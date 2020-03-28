Tomic admits that he lied when he claimed he had a coronavirus

Bernard Tomic, Australian tennis player, characterized by very eccentric behavior and performances. His behavior separated him in 2012 from the Davis Cup team from his country, but this time he has gone further.

On March 15, he stated that he suffered from symptoms of coronavirus, that he suffered from the disease and that he had been infected on the Monterrey – Miami flight. This set off all the alarms since it could be the first case of contagion in the world of tennis, but his colleagues from the Mexican Challeng did not give it too much importance, since they doubted its reliability.

the same Pablo Andújar coincided with him in said competition and stated that: "I greeted him just the day he lost. Sure I shook his hand, but I'm fine. "

However it has been Andrea Petjovic who has made it clear on Go Tennis that the Australian has lied. "Many times he talks without thinking, I wrote him a few days ago and he recognized that he had invented it and he couldn't explain reasons to me."