Tomer Capon anticipates an unexpected revelation about Frenchie

The Boys 2, long awaited by fans, promises important developments for all the characters and to arouse particular interest are the protagonists Kimiko and Frenchie, on whose future the respective interpreters Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capon they gave interesting advances.

The two actors of the adaptation Amazon Prime Video they recently participated in an interview organized by the portal comicbook, along with other cast members, but before continuing with the statements we warn you that below you may find some spoilers about what will happen in The Boys 2.

When asked by the interviewer, who asks if the relationship between the two characters can become "more than just a friendship", Capon, laughing, replies that "we will have to wait for some developments". Fukuhara increases the dose by stating: "Tomer and I talked about it a lot, but also in comics, the relationship of these two characters is not exactly romantic or sexual. She's quite open, I think, and maybe in the last chapter of the last book, I don't quite remember the exact line, Frenchie tells her 'It was always you' or something just as good. "

Further revelations come from Capon: "I want to say something about what we're going to find out in Season 2 which is about Frenchie's sexuality. I don't want to be a spoilsport, but I don't know if saying you love the female world is the right expression. Frenchie loves everything! "

The words of the two actors are very cryptic, above all because they seem to wink, in a not veiled way, at the LGBTQ + world, a hypothesis that if it were verified it would constitute a great departure from the comic characterization of Franchie.

