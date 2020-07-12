Tomb Raider The Ultimate Experience unveiled by a leak, what is it about?

Share it:

A leak has revealed the existence of Tomb Raider The Ultimate Experience, presumably a collection dedicated to the adventures of Lara Croft arriving on all major platforms including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

It is not clear what exactly is the leaked flyer seems to portend the presence of three different "strands", the first dedicated to the original trilogy, the second in line with mid-2000 productions (such as Tomb Raider Legend and Tomb Raider Underworld) and the third dedicated to "minor" spin-offs such as Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light.

The promotional banner reports the date of August 27 but we do not know if this refers to the release or the presentation of the Tomb Raider The Ultimate Experience project, the second hypothesis appears to be the most likely at the moment.

After Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Square Enix probably stands working on a new trilogy dedicated to Lara Croft, Tomb Raider The Ultimate Experience could therefore be a sort of commemorative "Best Of" waiting to kick off Lara's next-gen adventures.