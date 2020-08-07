Tomb Raider: Lara Croft in two versions with the Enji Night cosplay

Share it:

Tomb Raider is a historical video game that has also been adapted in some American feature films to the cinema. In one of these versions, Lara Croft was played by the sexy Angelina Jolie. After a few muted years, the brand returned to the limelight with Tomb Raider in 2013, followed by two further video games.

The archaeologist takes on a whole new look in these new video games from tomb Raider, while remaining partly tied to the essence of the adventures on PlayStation 1. Given the renewed popularity of the heroine it was only a matter of time for Lara Croft to appear in the cosplay of some fans. There are many realizable versions of the protagonist of Tomb Raider, ed Enji Night offers us two.

On his Instagram page, Enji Night shares a set of photos focused on Lara Croft cosplay and as you can see, there is a version with a brown top, short and dark shorts, flanked by a further one with lighter shorts and a light blue sleeveless sweater. There are also many other differences in the two outfits, such as part of the hairstyle, braces and bags to carry weapons and other vital objects. In the following photos, the cosplayer also allows us to observe the beauty of the individual versions at best.

Which of the two versions of Lara Croft presented in this favorite cosplay?