Tomb Raider: Lara Croft comes to life with a sexy Purple Muffinz cosplay

One of the historical series of PlayStation is undoubtedly tomb Raider. Focused on the archaeologist Lara Croft, the first of this series of video games arrived in 1996, when the polygonal models could not yet present all the sensuality of the protagonist. Over time, however, the design continued to improve.

In addition to the Tomb Raider film with Angelina Jolie, which confirmed the sensuality of the character, we can still enjoy some living versions of Lara Croft today thanks to the dedication of the fans. It is not uncommon for them to appear at fairs dedicated to comics and video games cosplay of the protagonist of Tomb Raider. With Twitter and Instagram then the photos taken can also go viral.

For example there is that of Purple Muffinz that you can see below, reported by the Magic World of Cosplay channel. The girl prepared her Lara Croft cosplay with a very sexy outfit. First of all, there is the famous long braid that goes down to the chest, round sunglasses and a little dark lipstick. For the rest it is a very tight-fitting dress that reveals the shapes of the cosplayer, ending with holsters and pistols on the thighs.

The most recent video game dedicated to this world is Shadow of the Tomb Raider which has enjoyed a Definitive Edition.