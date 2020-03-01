Tomás Roncero and Jordi Martí, face to face before the Classic

Real Madrid and Barcelona meet again to decide who will take the lead at the end of the day of the league. Tomás Roncero and Jordi Martí analyze the strengths and weaknesses of both clubs to clarify which aspects of the game will be decisive.

Which team arrives better?

Roncero: "Madrid is not to shoot rockets. But I see Barça de Setién and I fall asleep. It is impossible, I am very bored by Barça. They are so predictable: a thousand touches for a goal shot. There is no equipment to shoot rockets, but Madrid is tired of losing at the Bernabéu

Martí: "Madrid has little supersonic rocket. Nor are they Spanish Liverpool. It is true that Barça is not stable, but one team has Messi and the other doesn't. Guardiola and Setién have seen each other and that will be the tip for Madrid. "

Will the Champions matches influence?

Roncero: "In the case of Madrid … if Madrid had won the City, it could be trusted. But after that defeat, Madrid cannot lose more. Madrid will play with pride. It has put them on notice. Fierce wounds are more scary. "

Martí: "Madrid has a good lunge. Messi has the lace in his hand for the shame. If Messi has one thing, he knows that of the last 11 classics, 8 have won Barça with its prominence."

Which player can be more decisive?

Roncero: "If Vinicius is given continuity, it's the MVP. It is a one on one machine. He just needs to be trusted, the public stood up when they changed him. "

Martí: "The best in the world. In Real Madrid, they are the lungs of Casemiro and Valverde. But in Barça there is Messi. I think it will be decisive again. "

The weak point of the rival?

Roncero: "The defense. Semedo and Junior Firpo, they are all lateral. The only one that you have good is Piqué, who stings with Madrid. But he is half injured and the years do not pass in vain. Ter Stegen has to have cold sweats at night. "

Martí: "The lack of hitting back. Cristiano was your order, and without it all that remains is disorder."

Outcome

Roncero: "With my heart I would say 3-0. With my head I will say 3-1 ".

Martí: "I am going to take the average of the last 11 Classics and you will see that it is 1 to 2'6".