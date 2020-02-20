 Tom Welling wouldn't have made the cameo in Crisis had he had to wear Superman's suit

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths It had many surprises, and one of them was the return of Tom Welling as Clark Kent, thus reprising his role in the series "Smallville". However, many fans were left wanting to see Welling in Superman's suit – a desire that we also stayed with in the series "Smallville" except for those final seconds — by offering a version of Clark that perhaps wasn't the one many fans expected to see.

Remembering the cameo during the Fan Expo Vancouver 2020, Welling has explained that not wearing the suit was a condition that he already had assumed that it had to be met to return to the role.

Welling explains that before receiving the call to comment on his return to Crisis, he did not know what a multiverse was. After listening to the proposal, he paused for a long time, trying to think of a good reason to say no to what he finally decided was an idea too good to pass up.

It was not part of the proposal. If they had started the conversation with ‘So Clark lifts the suit’, I would have hung up. I think that for me, I was just trying to protect Clark and the original idea that he was in high school before Superman. I also thought that Clark's ‘Smallville’, once he put on the suit, it was no longer ‘Smallville’, everything became too easy. I don't know if anyone realized this, but somehow it got into my head that I wanted to act more like Jonathan Kent in that scene than Clark, because that's his father, and it's probably who would have influenced him.

Finally Welling said that "He liked the idea of ​​[Clark] appearing again, and I liked the idea of ​​him being with Lois.".