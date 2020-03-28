 Tom Pelphrey talks about plans for Iron Fist season 3

Share it:

A couple of months ago, the showrunner of the series "Marvel’s Iron Fist" It offered new details of the state in which the series remained after its abrupt cancellation. Everything came so unexpectedly that many series from the Marvel-Netflix universe were caught in the middle of the creative process, and even with big plans for the next season, but in the case of the Iron Fist series, it did not even give time to Talk to Marvel or Netflix about what to do in a third season, but that did not prevent them from internally commenting on ideas.

For example, the showrunner explained that he wanted to show how Danny found a way to channel his Chi through weapons, but the talks about what to do went further, including commenting on some dynamics between characters.

The actor Tom Pelphrey, who played Ward Meachum He has recently commented on what those plans were for the third season, if he had managed to do it, and among other things, he would have shown a even stronger bond between Ward and Danny:

There was talk of what it would be like for Danny and Ward to go to Asia together. There was talk of something like … well, I think I can say it now … as a kind of camaraderie between Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid in ['Two men and one destiny'].

The end of the second season showed how Rand accompanied Danny to Asia to discover more secrets about the power of Iron Fist, and that is why the actor comments that it would have resembled an adventure in the style of friends in a western. Let's remember that Ward is a childhood friend of the protagonist Danny, and although at first he is placed as the antagonist of the series, he ends up being his ally and good friend.

According to the possibility of returning in the future, if the option arises, Meachum he doesn't close doors to himselfBut he does say he would do it as long as the right circumstances are met:

Yes, I don't know. I would never say never to almost nothing. Everything would depend on the circumstances, the time and the people involved.

Via information | Comicbook