 Tom King wants The New Gods to respect the legacy of Jack Kirby

We have known for some time that Tom king is working with director Ava DuVernay in writing the script for “The New Gods”, which will adapt these original characters from Jack Kirby, among which are Mister Milagro, Big Barda or Darkseid himself.

In an interview published now by Inverse but that took place in October during the New York Comic Con, King commented that they were still in the middle of the process, which was progressing favorably, So all he could do is try to advance in broad strokes what can we expect from his collaboration with DuVernay:

I can confirm my previous assumption, now that I've seen how Ava writes, that He is a genius of the narrative and finding the emotional moments. It is not a surprise but it is nice to know that he was right.

In a story that encompasses a war between ‘true’ gods, King confesses that the biggest challenge they are facing is to make the story as intimate as possible and that respect the original spirit of Fourth World of Jack Kirby.

I can tell you that the biggest challenge of all this is to make it personal and make it good. I don't want to let the Hollywood bureaucracy and the comics get in the way of this unique vision of the story we're doing, which is about Jack Kirby and his world.

It is expected that “The New Gods” It goes into production sometime in this 2020 but at the moment it has no announced release date

Via information | Reverse