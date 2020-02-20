 Tom Holland would rather recover Tony Stark than Uncle Ben

Share it:

One of the most discussed topics about the incarnation of Peter Parker's Tom Holland, the third we have in two decades, is the Uncle Ben's absence and above all, the apparent lack of impact that his death had on him, when in the comics he carries a great responsibility on his shoulders for his death. It has been commented a lot among fans that Tony Stark has occupied that place in a certain way, in which Peter sees a father figure.

Therefore, the Tony Stark's death at UCM has left a big void for Peter how well it looks on "Spider-Man: Away from Home", and that makes a lot of questioning who is more important to Peter, whether Tony or Uncle Ben. This is precisely why they have asked Tom Holland in a recent interview.

During the premiere of "Onward" they asked Tom Holland that who would choose Peter Parker if he could recover someone for 24 hours between Tony Stark, Uncle Ben, his father, his mother or Gwen Stacy (although the interviewer himself is aware that he has not yet officially introduced himself). The actor gives an answer that is not being liked by all fans, because Holland is carried away by what he feels towards Robert Downey Jr., the actor behind Tony Stark.

It has to be Tony Stark. It has to be him, because I love working with Robert (Downey Jr.), and if I could spend another day with him, it would be a lot of fun. The amazing thing about RDJ is that it is possibly the most famous movie star on the planet, or the biggest movie star on the planet. Always arrive early, everyone's team name is known, their lines (from the script) are always known. He is professional, he is kind, he is affectionate.

