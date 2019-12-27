General News

 Tom Holland would be in negotiations for a cameo in Venom 2

December 27, 2019
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Venom and Spider-Man assembly at UCM

The rumors and information that had been playing for a long time seem to be possible. We still talk about a rumor, so there is still nothing assured, but from GWW they report that Tom holland would be in negotiations to have a brief appearance on "Venom 2", film currently in the shooting phase and which will be released next year.

The actor and Sony Pictures would be holding talks to make a Spider-Man cameo and there would be nothing closed at the moment, and even negotiations do not necessarily have to come to fruition. This information comes from the casting of the film and insider Daniel Ritchman would also have seconded this information.

Remember that knowing that Spider-Man would move between these universes (in the words of Kevin Feige, “the only hero with the superpower to cross the film universes”), the UCM and the Spiderverse that Sony Pictures is riding with its villains, emerged the question of what Peter Parker could, if we would have Peter himself moving between universes, or if they would be the respective Spider-Man versions of each universe, but in both cases played by Holland.

