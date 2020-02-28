Tom Holland wants Spiderman to appear on 'WandaVision'

Share it:

Falcon, Hawkeye, Loki, the Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel … the list of characters that we will see in their own series does not stop growing. Some of us have already seen them on the MCU tapes, others will debut in the universe Marvel Through the small screen. Before such a catalog one of the great questions we ask ourselves is: will there be crossovers between the series and / or the movies? Knowing how the study works we can ensure that yes, we will have references and crossed characters that connect the entire Phase 4. For example, it is already rumored that the Scarlet Witch and Vision series, WandaVision, will be connected to the new sequel to 'Doctor Strange' . And although we still have many rumors and few confirmed facts from Marvel Studios, even the MCU actors themselves are already beginning to comment on where they would like to have their crossover.

So, we just knew that yes Spider-man could appear in one of the series that are about to reach Disney + – the platform of streaming of the Mouse House which has been in operation since November and will soon arrive in Spain – the actor who gives life to the trepamuros has very clear which title would be the one he would most like. Why Tom holland He not only loves Iron Man. His favorites right now are the Scarlet Witch and Vision.

It has been in an interview with Mtv when Holland has revealed that this is the story in which he would like to participate: "I think WandaVision looks very cool. I really don't know very well what it is about but it looks very stylistic. It seems like a sitcom because of the way they filmed it. I really do not understand what is happening, but it looks really great. Paul and Elizabeth are two of the nicest people I know and I would love to work with them a little more and get to know them a little better. So, if I could put Spider-Man in the Show from WandaVision, it would be great. Kevin Feige, if you want, you know my number ".

It would certainly be fun to see Spider-man appearing on WandaVision, but it seems that it will not be possible because of simple agenda issues. We must remember that the series is already in production and Holland is quite busy with the imminent start of filming 'Uncharted' and will soon be set with his own film, 'Spider-Man 3'. Maybe for a second season?