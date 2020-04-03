Tom Holland shows off his muscles, quarantined by COVID-19

Share it:

Actor Tom Holland, who has acted in films like The Impossible and Spider-Man, is one of the famous people who is quarantined due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and had the idea of ​​launching a challenge from his home.

Tom Holland, famous for working on the latest movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Spider-Man, shares a fun challenge on his Instagram account and in doing so, boasts his musculature.

Tom, who played a boy who suffers the consequences of a tsunami in the movie The Impossible, has become a handsome hunk and shows in video the results of exercising a lot.

Regarding Tom's challenge, this consists of holding hands against the wall and trying to put on a T-shirt, as he explains it himself, and asks the other actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to carry it out at his house.

Jake Gyllenhaal did accept the challenge and was able to do so, but Ryan Reynols flatly refused. With a displeased expression, through a video she told Tom that she would not.

Tom became famous around the world after having acted in the movie The Impossible, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, whose plot revolves around a Spanish family that survived the Thai tsunami in 2004.

The Impossible was exhibited around the world during 2013 and also featured Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Samuel Joslin.









Tom Holland made public what his worst addiction is

Tom Holland published a few days ago what has been his worst addiction in life.

According to a report on different news portals, Tom pointed out that having fully entered social networks, specifically Instagram, has been his worst addiction.









Tom spent practically all hours on social networks, so he neglected his family, friends and had stopped doing things like walking, going to the movies or other activities.

The young man has more than 33.4 million followers on Instagram and calls on them to be less aware of the networks and take advantage of his life in another way.

