Tom Holland says no to the viral remake of 'Back to the Future'

Maybe it's the best you've seen this week, maybe the best of the month. We talked, of course, of the viral deepfake video in which we watched a scene from 'Back to the Future' with the faces of Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland instead of those of Marty McFly (Matthew J. Fox) and Doc (Christopher Lloyd). The fake, prepared by EZRyderX47, has fulfilled the fantasy of many Internet users who have highlighted the success of the actors' choice.

Now that Spider-Man and Iron Man have parted in fiction, the world needs more alliances between Holland and Downey Jr. (in addition to 'Doctor Dolittle') With the amount of remakes that are being done, it would be nothing strange that this project was the following. If we add the two stars of the MCU, we would undoubtedly obtain one of the most anticipated projects of the moment. However, this theory seems far from judging by Holland's words. The actor, in full promotional tour of 'Onward', the Pixar tape where he gives voice to one of the protagonists, denied any possibility. This was expressed for ET:

It wouldn't be interesting because it's a perfect movie.

Shocks that the third Spider-Man in just over a decade is so against a remake of a much more classic title. Respected opinion, although his next words are somewhat confusing.

When I got my first Spider-Man, my goal was to be the Marty McFly of my generation. When during the press tour a journalist told me "Do you realize that you are like Marty McFly in this movie?" He said "Ok, done."

But, dear Tom, wouldn't it be easier to be the Marty McFly of your generation being Marty McFly and not Peter Parker?