 Tom Holland reveals that Sony had already planned how to get Spider-Man out of UCM

The actor Tom holland He speaks again of his incarnation of Spider-Man. The other day Holland revealed that he has already met with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures and therefore knows all the details of what is proposed for the third Spider-Man movie, premiere next year. Now what comes to comment is that more than likely jump that at some point the character will give when he leaves the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM).

Last year we lived in a time of uncertainty in which it seemed that the door was closed to see Spider-Man at UCM again. There was no new agreement between Sony and Marvel about the future in the Spider-Man cinema, and therefore the goodbye to the UCM trepamuros seemed inevitable. Holland reveals, Sony Pictures then drew up a plan for how to introduce the character into his own universe of movies, the so-called Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters (SUMC).

The future of Spider-Man was still very bright with Sony and we had a very, very wonderful idea of ​​how we could make the Spider-Man transition outside UCM and Tom Rothman and Amy Pascal were very sure that he would do justice and do a movie of the caliber that Spider-Man requires. But that said, I am very happy to be back at UCM and have the team back together because I feel it is where it belongs now. I am very grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman allowed me to be part of the process of bringing him home, it was a pretty cool experience and also the best prize of all, I saved Spider-Man.

Holland also confirmed that the next Spider-Man movie starts shooting in July, so in a matter of several weeks, or a few months, we should have the first movements of the film, for example at the casting level and especially villain.

Moving to another front, Holland said he would love to be able to participate in the series "WandaVision" and appear as Peter Parker.