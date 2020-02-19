 Tom Holland recalls Chris Pratt's support during the Sony and Marvel war on Spider-Man

Share it:

On more than one occasion we have commented how Tom Holland lived that moment in which the future of Spider-Man was somewhat uncertain after "Spider-Man: Away from Home", at which time the contract signed by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios (or Walt Disney) to work together in the development of Spider-Man in the cinema. The actor had a really bad time, and for this reason he tried to mediate between the two companies to reach a new agreement, and so it happened.

During the premiere last night from the Disney-Pixar movie "Onward"Holland has remembered the support he received from actor Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord at the UCM and with whom he has agreed giving voice for this animated film. Holland says that Pratt was one of the people who supported most during that hard time that was lived for fans of the trepamuros.

You know, everyone supported me a lot. Obviously everyone, but Chris and I were together in the backstage (on D23) before they called us on stage. I was telling him the news and he hadn't heard it yet and said: ‘No, that will not happen. That's not gonna happen. They will realize it and if not, you will be great. You'll be fine'So it was very nice to have him on my side because he is someone I really admire and someone who I really appreciate and I'm glad we are good friends.

Remember that knowing that Marvel and Sony would throw different paths after 'Far from home'Tom Holland asked Bob Iger to have a talk about it. In the end that conversation occurred with Holland in a state of intoxication, but the truth is that it had its effect.