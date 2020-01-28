Tom Holland Prepared His Character In Dolittle With His Dog

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two weeks ago 'The adventures of doctor Dolitte' was released. With Robert Downey Jr. as the protagonist, this comedy has an international cast where, although they are not seen, they put the voice to the different animals that accompany the actor who has given life to so many years Hombre de Hierro in the MCU.

And although the estimates have not given very good figures at the box office to this new Dolittle, it does not mean that the cast has prepared the paper thoroughly. One of those who have been part of the team has been Tom holland, who wanted to tell how he prepared for his role in the film, the Jip dog It was during the official presentation of the film where the actor who plays SpiderMan in the marvelita world has revealed that "based the character on Tess". This is, your adorable pit bull. Moreover, he took it to shooting set.

This is not the first time you reference your pet. It was during the premiere when Holland left a picture in his Instagram posing with his dog and Robert Downey Jr.

In 'The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle' we follow the adventures of a eccentric doctor (Downey Jr.) who travels surrounded by his animal collection in search of a cure for his young queen (Jessie Buckley). In his mission he is joined by a young and self-proclaimed apprentice (Harry collett) and a loud and annoying cut of animals, which includes a restless gorilla (whose voice puts in its original version Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but somewhat silly duck (with the original version voice of Octavia Spencer), a quarrelsome duo of cynical ostriches (folded in its original version by Kumail Nanjiani), a cheerful polar bear (folded by John Cena) and a stubborn parrot (with the voice of Emma Thompson), who will become Dolittle's top trusted advisor.