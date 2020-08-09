Tom Holland praises Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin: "Impossible to match"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite not being the first cinecomic, the Spider-Man trilogy created by Sam Raimi continues to make school thanks to the brilliant cast that has followed in the various chapters. Also Tom Holland remembers Willem Dafoe's performance with great fondness, who in many plays the dual role of Green Goblin and Norman Osborn.

"I've tried to recreate that thing many times, the one whose Willem Dafoe, acts with himself as if he were two different people. It's much more difficult than I thought "Holland revealed in a recent double interview with Jacob Batalon, co-star and interpreter of Ned Leeds.

"I love that movie madly. When I was cast I thought, 'Gosh, we have a lot of work to do. That movie (Raimi's Spider-Man) is awesome'", Holland continues. "I think that movie was the Spider-Man adaptation we all dreamed of. It's just a reminder that there are so many characters in that universe and that one day we should bring them to live-action, even Miles. I don't know how and if it's possible to do it, but it would be great. "

"There are characters in the comics that are very difficult to bring to the screen", he added. "Like the Green Goblin, which, in my opinion, is almost impossible to render live-action, so seeing him in that movie was great, because he stayed true to the comics. For me who love all the different aspects of what Spider-Man and his journey mean to people it was really cool. "

Holland is currently focused on Spider-Man's third MCU adventure, which, barring unforeseen circumstances, should shoot finish in early 2021 and, talking about the multiverse, what would it be like if Holland's Spider-Man, Andrew garfield and Tobey Maguire met?