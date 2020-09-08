Tom Holland on the crest of the wave: 5 films in which we will see him in the coming months

Share it:

Since making his MCU debut as neighborhood friendly Spider-Man, the career of Tom Holland has had a noticeable surge. Let’s see together what are the next titles that will see him as the protagonist.

The boy will only be 24, but what a resume he is doing!

After having lent the face to Peter Parker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in fact, a role that he will cover again on the occasion of Spider-Man 3, due out in 2022, Holland already has a full agenda.

Ma se The Devil All The Time, the Netflix movie where he stars again alongside MCU colleague Sebastian Stan, will soon hit the screens (at home), and the new film directed by the Russo Brothers Cherry it seems to be already beautiful than ready, there are also productions that are taking a little longer.

It is the case of Chaos Walking, Doug Liman’s film based on the literary work of Patrick Ness, which never seems to make it to the finish line, or Uncharted, the film inspired by the famous video game that, finally, managed to start shooting.

In short, it will be a really intense couple of years for the young actor.

And there, which of these projects that see the protagonist Tom Holland are you waiting with more trepidation? Let us know in the comments.