Entertainment

Tom Holland on the crest of the wave: 5 films in which we will see him in the coming months

September 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Since making his MCU debut as neighborhood friendly Spider-Man, the career of Tom Holland has had a noticeable surge. Let’s see together what are the next titles that will see him as the protagonist.

The boy will only be 24, but what a resume he is doing!

After having lent the face to Peter Parker of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in fact, a role that he will cover again on the occasion of Spider-Man 3, due out in 2022, Holland already has a full agenda.

Ma se The Devil All The Time, the Netflix movie where he stars again alongside MCU colleague Sebastian Stan, will soon hit the screens (at home), and the new film directed by the Russo Brothers Cherry it seems to be already beautiful than ready, there are also productions that are taking a little longer.

It is the case of Chaos Walking, Doug Liman’s film based on the literary work of Patrick Ness, which never seems to make it to the finish line, or Uncharted, the film inspired by the famous video game that, finally, managed to start shooting.

READ:  Netflix: all the series coming out in August 2020

In short, it will be a really intense couple of years for the young actor.

And there, which of these projects that see the protagonist Tom Holland are you waiting with more trepidation? Let us know in the comments.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.