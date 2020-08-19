Tom Holland, fans want him as Ben10 in live action but he replies: "No thanks!"

Share it:

In the past few hours a fantastic fan-art has popped up on Instagram imagining the superstar Tom Holland protagonist of a live-action version of the famous cartoon Ben10, but apparently the actor of Spider-Man the role is not very good.

After the fancast you see at the bottom of the article, in fact, Tom Holland and Ben 10 started trending all over the world, to the point that the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Holland spoke personally on the chiestone as fans showered him with questions asking if he would be interested in a potential project.

The nice and brutal response was "no".

Recall that in recent months Tom Holland was super busy in front of the camera, and these days he's gearing up to get back to work earlier on the live-action set of Uncharted and then on that of Spider-Man 3, whose Homesick title leaked in the past few hours has been denied. The young British actor will soon return with Cherry, the new film written and directed by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, but also in the highly anticipated The Devil All The Time, an unreleased Netflix original film that will see him as the protagonist of an exceptional cast which includes – among others – also Robert Pattinson and Sebastian Stan.

