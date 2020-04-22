 Tom Holland does not know when Spider-Man 3 will roll and Scorpion debut?

Share it:

Due to the current situation, it is not surprising that those who least know the times being handled are the same actors. In the specific case of the friendly neighbor Spider-Man, apparently his release plans would not have been modified and a filming would be expected between July and October in the cities of Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and they were also going to move to Iceland .

However, these are not data that Tom holland, the protagonist of this trilogy, be completely clear. During his participation in the Jimmy Kimmel program, Holland has confirmed that he does not know when it is intended to start production of the temporarily titled as "Spider-Man: Homecoming 3", because he also has in the air the filming of the adaptation of the video game "Uncharted".

I'm not entirely sure. I was in Berlin, working on "Uncharted" with Mark Wahlberg. We were ready, we filmed for one day and the next day we closed and they sent us home. So I don't know if we will shoot that first one or start with Spider-Man. I'm not sure. What is clear is that both films are going to be made and they are strong projects with fantastic scripts, so we will see what happens.

Given the current situation, a start to filming is rushed during the month of July but we will have to wait to see how the situation progresses.

For his part, we also have a few words from the actor Michael Mando, who appeared on the post-credit scene of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" like Mac Gargan, confronting the Vulture to extract the identity of the wall-climber. During a question and answer event, Mando was asked if he will appear in this next installment of Spider-Man, to which the actor has commented the following:

I love Spider-Man and the whole team 🙂 Who knows, I keep hearing things but I can neither confirm nor deny anything … for now. Stay tuned.

It is not the first time that Mando has dropped his possible return for this third film with different publications on social networks, but he has never finished confirming anything.