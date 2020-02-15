Tom Holland declares that the Uncharted movie will reconcile cinema and video games

Share it:

Tom Holland, known for being the new Spider-man, will give life to a young man Nathan drake in the next Uncharted movie, based on the hit video game series. We already know that Uncharted has had numerous production delays, but Holland is still optimistic about the project. In fact, Holland says that his approach to the Uncharted movie will solve one of Hollywood's most difficult questions: how is a successful video game adaptation made?

While some video game movies have managed to please the public over the years, such as the charming Detective Pikachu Last year, in general they tend to disappoint viewers and have poor performance at the box office, but Holland thinks they have found the right approach for Uncharted.

"I think what Uncharted offers that most video game movies don't offer. It's a story of the origin of the games," Holland told IGN. "So if you have played the games, you have not seen what will happen in the movie. And if you have not played the games, you will enjoy the movie because it is information that everyone else receives at the same time. But I'm super excited to make that movie. "

The casting of Holland in the role of Nathan Drake aroused some distrust, because the young Spider-Man actor seems to be years of resembling the rogue treasure hunter, but it turns out that it was done on purpose. Holland aims to show the beginnings of the character to tell the story of how he becomes the man with whom the players are familiar.

Holland was excited about writer Joe Carnahan's latest script, saying: "I read the latest draft of the script on the way here and it's one of the best scripts I've read. It really comes out of the pages."

He also praised his co-star Mark Wahlberg, who will be the mentor of Nathan Drake. "I think Mark Wahlberg is going to embroider it like Sully and it will be a lot of fun," he said.

Uncharted lost its sixth director in December 2019 when Travis knight He retired, apparently because there was a scheduling conflict caused by Holland's commitments. The film was recently postponed until March 5, 2021, but Sony has not yet appointed a new director. The latest rumor says that the director of Venom, Reuben Fleischer, is in talks to be the new director of Uncharted.