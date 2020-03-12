 Tom Holland confirms Zendaya's return for Spider-Man 3 and knows nothing of future appearances

Share it:

A few weeks ago the actor Tom holland revealed that he already knew the first details of the history which is going to count in the third movie in his solitaire of his version of Spider-Man. A movie that is said to close with a trilogy what Marvel Studios started in "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

No details of that story are known yet, not even rumors have started to sound, but in a new promotional interview for the film "Onward", the actor has given new brushstrokes of information, although without going into much detail. Roughly, it ensures that the Spider-Man 3 ″ story is "absolutely crazy".

In addition to reconfirming that there are plans for a Spider-Man 3, which is something that we already knew and does not provide any news, he comments that at the moment the thing is still planned to start shooting this July in Atlanta.

Yes it is the answer to that question —answers when asked if there will be a Spider-Man 3, although it is something that is officially known. I am super happy about it. We will shoot Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta.

They ask him directly about the possibility of Zendaya returning in his role as MJ, and Holland confirms his return, but he does not know how the relationship between the two characters will evolve.

Zendaya will definitely be in the movie. As for the relationship between Peter and MJ, I'm not quite sure what it will be.

When asked about the possibility of appear in other Marvel moviesLet's remember that the Disney-Sony agreement includes that Holland also appear in another film, the actor, is even more unfamiliar than what will happen.

As for appearing in other Marvel movies, I'm not sure what they want me to do.

Via information | Inquire