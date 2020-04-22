Tom Holland confirms that the filming date of Spider-Man 3 is not clear

Share it:

It hasn't even been a week since there was talk of the possibility of filming Spider-man 3 was not affected by the coronavirus crisis. Or in other words, as reported by the Film & Television Industry Alliance, the start of production would continue until July 13, 2020.

However, Tom Holland has just confirmed that it is not so clear that this will be the case. In fact, the current actor who plays the character for the UCM affirms that the date to start filming has not been decided at the moment. Therefore, it cannot confirm that everything continues as planned, but neither can there be any delay.

This is what the young actor has commented, in a recent talk on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! (via ComingSoon), when asked about the shooting date: "I'm not quite sure. I was in Berlin, making a movie called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set up the first day of filming, and then they shut us down and sent us home. So if we filmed that movie first or we filmed Spider-Man first, I'm not sure. ".

In any case, Holland has also wanted to reassure fans, confirming that work continues on both films (also referring to Uncharted): "But both films are being made and they are both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, they will come.".

Remember that Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland had a release date scheduled for July 2021. And although it has not yet been officially delayed by Sony Pictures, it would not be anything crazy to happen in the coming months.

For the moment, another of Sony's films strictly related to Spider-Man and Marvel has already suffered the same fate. To be exact, we are talking about the Venom 2 spin off, which has been delayed from October 2020 to June 25, 2021.