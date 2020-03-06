Entertainment

Tom Holland confesses to stealing enough objects from the filming of Spider-Man

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

In a new demonstration that Tom Holland is the young problematic of the UCM, the actor has confessed to having his house full of objects that he has been taking from filming such as Spider-Man: Homecoming or Spider-Man: Far from hometo, many of them without permission from the team or the producers.

"Honestly, I have at home a couple of Spider-Man launchers that Marvel knows nothing about, although they know it now", he said without cutting a hair on BBC Radio 1."They are quite large. I have Tony Stark's glasses. I tried to catch a suit, but it is difficult to get out of the shoot dressed as Spider-Man".

When asked if he can get into trouble for stealing footage from the shoot, the actor said that so far nothing has happened. At one point he said he said he lost Tony Stark's glasses to the team's surprise "And now they are in my collection"he sentenced.

READ:  Why is Margot Robbie's role so important in the movie 'The Scandal' (Bombshell)?

Presumably, when you are one of the actors responsible for millionaire benefits for a study there is no room for resentment for having stolen half a dozen objects made for filming. It is also difficult to get mad at Holland for almost anything.

By the way the actor approached his new movie saying that he can not tell much about it but that it will be very different and very special. In it we hope to see a Spider-Man to the limit after discovering how Mysterio accused him of his murder and revealed his identity to the entire planet.

This third Holland film alone playing Peter Parker will premiere on July 16, 2021 in theaters.

Source.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.