Tom Holland confesses to stealing enough objects from the filming of Spider-Man

In a new demonstration that Tom Holland is the young problematic of the UCM, the actor has confessed to having his house full of objects that he has been taking from filming such as Spider-Man: Homecoming or Spider-Man: Far from hometo, many of them without permission from the team or the producers.

"Honestly, I have at home a couple of Spider-Man launchers that Marvel knows nothing about, although they know it now", he said without cutting a hair on BBC Radio 1."They are quite large. I have Tony Stark's glasses. I tried to catch a suit, but it is difficult to get out of the shoot dressed as Spider-Man".

When asked if he can get into trouble for stealing footage from the shoot, the actor said that so far nothing has happened. At one point he said he said he lost Tony Stark's glasses to the team's surprise "And now they are in my collection"he sentenced.

Presumably, when you are one of the actors responsible for millionaire benefits for a study there is no room for resentment for having stolen half a dozen objects made for filming. It is also difficult to get mad at Holland for almost anything.

By the way the actor approached his new movie saying that he can not tell much about it but that it will be very different and very special. In it we hope to see a Spider-Man to the limit after discovering how Mysterio accused him of his murder and revealed his identity to the entire planet.

This third Holland film alone playing Peter Parker will premiere on July 16, 2021 in theaters.

