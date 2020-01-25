Tom Holland Celebrates Avengers Rotten Tomatoes Award

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the Oscars have all the attention focused, they are not the only American awards that take place in these early 2020s. Recently, for example, the awards have taken place Rotten Tomatoes, where, unlike the Academy Awards that have given it a 'Avengers: Endgame' nomination, the Marvel film has triumphed over all other premieres of 2019.

And is that the web of criticism has given the Russo Brothers ribbon the Golden Tomato for being the movie with the best reviews during its premiere. In this category were other big names arrived in 2019 like 'Toy Story 4', 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood' or 'Spiderman Away from Home'. To celebrate and thank the web for this award, the directors of the continuation of 'Infinity War', Joe and Anthony Russo, and the star Tom holland They have decided to share a fun video that you have posted below.

"Brothers Russo and Tom Holland They know what it is to be cool. Congratulations on winning the Golden Tomato with Avengers: Endgame " You can read in the post where they have hung the short clip where they appear the three sinking the tooth to a tomato.

The Russo They marked the end of an era. Now, without his name present, at the moment, in any of the next projects of the Phase 4 of Marvel, to see his next project you have to look towards Holland, where the duo has already finished shooting 'Cherry'with Tom Holland, who plays a Army doctor who suffers from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Syndrome) and ends up becoming a bank robber after a drug addiction that seriously indebts him. Of course, we will see Holland again in the third installment of Spider-Man dressed again as a climber next year.