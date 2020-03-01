Tom Holland and the remake of 'Back to the Future': "Yes, we talked"

Share it:

It seemed like a joke, but the fire of deepfake of EZRyderX47 does not turn off. We speak, of course, of that video in which the faces of Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland replaced those of Matthew J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christpher Lloyd as Doc. We already said it at the time, the video was a great joke. It gave us more time of these two together on screen, a couple that has always worked, and that in Marvel will no longer be able to be repeated. The video ended up liking even its involuntary protagonists.

So much has been its impact that, in the press tour of 'Onward', they have not stopped asking Tom Holland about the possibility of a remake of the mythical eighties movie. But Holland was clear, there was no chance since the movie was "perfect". But that excuse falls under its own weight, seeing the path of Hollywood in recent years, especially Disney. All movies, whether with a couple of years or a couple of decades old, can have a remake, or a reboot, if the market study says it will work. And we are convinced that one of 'Back to the Future', with Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr., would work, even more after the success of the video. And our suspicions were real. In an interview for Movieweb, the actor confirmed that after the joke there was a more real part that we did not know.

I would be lying if I said there were no conversations in the past about making some kind of new version. But that movie is the most perfect, or one of the most perfect, one that could never be improved. If Downey and I could film that scene they remade, for fun, he could pay for it because he has a lot of money. I would do it for my usual rate. We could remake that scene. I think we owe it to the deepfake because they did a good job. At first I was almost offended. I thought: "I have to call my lawyer right now and sue someone. This is great! They will pay me!" But I didn't do it, because I thought it was a great video. I'm going to talk to Robert, see if we can try to recreate something.

We already know that our young Spider-Man is not characterized precisely by his ability to keep his mouth shut. Although from his words it follows that the existing conversations never reached anything serious. Of course, hopefully someone deigns to do what they seem willing to do, the recreation of a single scene, the video. It would be a good end to this story.