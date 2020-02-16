Tom Holland and his reasons for believing in 'Uncharted'

Share it:

Let's start by saying that the good of Tom Holland is wrong. We refer to a recent conversation he has had with IGN in which he states the following about his movie based on the video games of 'Uncharted':

I think 'Uncharted' offers something that most video game movies don't have and that is a home story for the games. If you play you have not seen what happens in the movie and, if not, you will enjoy all the information at the same time as the rest. I'm super excited to make the movie, it's been a long wait.

The truth is that telling Nathan Drake's origins seems like a good approach. Especially, considering that he retires in the fourth game of the saga and his adult history is already quite closed out there. However, both in the 3 and the 4 game much of the story and even the missions happen around childhood and origins as a thief of Nathan. The film may fill gaps but not give something totally new and unknown to the players. Also, not counting resident Evil, poc0 ago

'Tomb Raider' (2018) did the same with Lara Croft and her success was approved satin.

Holland also states that, the last draft of the script he received, "It's one of the best scripts I've ever read". Recall that the film changed director again and, after the abandonment of Travis Knight, Ruben Fleischer is being chased. However the director of 'Zombieland' and 'Venom' He has not just confirmed his presence in the project, although everyone takes it for granted. What is known is that the release date of the tape was delayed again. To see it, for now, we will have to wait until March 2021.