General News

 Tom Holland already knows all the details of Spider-Man 3

February 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Spider-Man: Away from Home (2019)

In a matter of five months, the shooting of the third solo film that will star Tom Holland as Spider-Man is scheduled to begin. A film that will again be framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it will also be made by Marvel Studios. Details of this new installment are not yet known, beyond the dates of production and quite likely rumors that the character's arc will be closed in "Spider-Man: Homecoming", but there is someone who already knows everything: Holland himself.

In an interview at the premiere of the Pixar movie "Onward", the actor reveals that he has already held the usual meeting with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios a couple of weeks ago to learn about the plan to continue with the film.

I know everything now. I had my big presentation meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. But I've also done a thousand interviews, so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore.

The actor then went on to share his excitement about returning for another Spider-Man movie after Marvel and Sony temporarily separated:

I can't wait, I honestly can't wait.

Recall that the new agreement signed between Sony and Marvel / Disney encompasses this third solo film and the appearance in another film different from Marvel Studios, also within the UCM and of which there are still no details or possible candidates.

READ:   1 × 06 Batwoman Promo: I'll Be Judge, I'll Be Jury

Via information | Hey u guys

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.