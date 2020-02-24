 Tom Holland already knows all the details of Spider-Man 3

Share it:

In a matter of five months, the shooting of the third solo film that will star Tom Holland as Spider-Man is scheduled to begin. A film that will again be framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it will also be made by Marvel Studios. Details of this new installment are not yet known, beyond the dates of production and quite likely rumors that the character's arc will be closed in "Spider-Man: Homecoming", but there is someone who already knows everything: Holland himself.

In an interview at the premiere of the Pixar movie "Onward", the actor reveals that he has already held the usual meeting with Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios a couple of weeks ago to learn about the plan to continue with the film.

I know everything now. I had my big presentation meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks ago and I know all the secrets. But I've also done a thousand interviews, so I know how not to spoil a movie anymore.

The actor then went on to share his excitement about returning for another Spider-Man movie after Marvel and Sony temporarily separated:

I can't wait, I honestly can't wait.

Recall that the new agreement signed between Sony and Marvel / Disney encompasses this third solo film and the appearance in another film different from Marvel Studios, also within the UCM and of which there are still no details or possible candidates.

Via information | Hey u guys