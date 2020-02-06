Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston stars in the new Netflix, 'White Stork'

February 5, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Netflix seems to continue its efforts to sign the best stars for its television series. Yesterday we knew that Toni Collette had signed for a new program, 'Pieces of her', today is Tom Hiddleston who seems going to star in a new thriller platform politician streaming. Produced by Eleven, the same people responsible for 'Sex Education', this new project is named 'White Stork' and he will give us a Hiddleston quite different from what we can see in his other most anticipated project, 'Loki', new Marvel series.

The series has been created, written and produced by the screenwriter of 'Jericho', Chris Dunlop, and will be directed by Kristoffer Nyholm ('Taboo', 'The Enfield Haunting'). The story will follow a man named James cooper (Hiddleston), who has been selected to run for a seat within parliament. This fact will lead him to be examined to discover his past that has various secrets that could be potentially harmful, which could destroy everything: his career, his marriage, even the powerful people who support his campaign.

'White Stork' is a thriller politician about the paradox of truth in a post-truth world, and promises to delight the most fanatical actors and the most adept at this television genre. Although we really want to know more, for now there is no confirmed cast or know, for now, the expected release date.

