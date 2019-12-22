General News

 Tom Hiddleston announces that Loki preproduction has begun

December 22, 2019
Maria Rivera
The production of the series "Loki" is scheduled to start on January 28, 2020 and therefore it is not surprising that in his latest Instagram post, the leading actor Tom Hiddleson has announced that the series is already in preproduction, along with a photo of what Hiddleson has called "Team Loki".

The film's production team is gathered around a table, in which Hiddleston and Kate Harren's faces stand out, to the left of the actor (or our right), who will direct the entire season of the series, is say, the six hours of series.

Loki team. Preproduction has officially begun! See you in the New Year, says the actor on his Instagram.

Recall that in the past Hiddleston already stressed that we would see a Loki who has not yet had the psychological evolution we saw him after "The Avengers", with everything he lived for his brother, and the betrayals carried out by the god of deception. The series will also connect with the movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness".

Team Loki Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

