Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis photographed in the filming of Venom 2

In the filming of Venom 2 They are not having a bad time and those involved want to involve future viewers of the film. For this reason, photographs of the cast do not stop arriving in full action.

Obviously none of the shared images contain relevant details about the plot of the tape, but at least we can see how stars like Tom Hardy, Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis, the three pillars of this plot, are doing.

This first image, shared by Tom Hardy, shows Andy Serkis and Kelly Marcel, one of the scriptwriters of the film. But there are also other images shared by the actor and also by photographer Greg Williams.

Marcel was responsible for part of the script of the original Venom with Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, which served to repeat in this sequel, whose filming we see her sharing some moments of rest with the cast.

Photographer Greg Williams has also had permission to take some shots of the shoot and in this picture we can see Tom Hardy in his role as Eddie Brock and in a torrential rain.

This is another photograph of Hardy with Woody Harrelson, who plays Cletus Kasady, a psychopath who has just been possessed by a symbiote and at a certain moment becomes the villain known as Carnage, supposedly Venom's main enemy in this sequel.