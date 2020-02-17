Tom Hardy shows Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady in Venom 2

Share it:

The sequel to Venom is going to have Cletus Kasady / Carnage as Eddie Brock's main nemesis, with actor Woody Harrelson giving life to the villain. This is why it is interesting to take a look at the character's appearance in a new photograph shared by the protagonist of Venom 2 on your Instagram profile.

The photograph does not show much information about the character beyond seeing red hair again and also checking that he has a curious taste for shirts. On the other hand we are talking about a serial killer, everything we expect from him will be little.

In a few weeks we should be watching the first fragments of the movie in motion since filming has ended in the UK recently and assembly will begin shortly. That will be the time to see the main characters in action in this continuation of one of the films that has worked best for Sony Pictures at the box office in recent years.

Carnage is the result of the merger of the mentioned serial killer with a symbiote like Venom, for this reason the forces will be balanced when both entities clash in what will undoubtedly be a brutal display of special effects, explosions and hosts as breads .

This villain appeared in the post-credit scene of the first film and many viewers were a bit unhappy with the appearance of Harrelson characterized as Kasady. With this photograph many have been more relieved even though it does not show much and that we will still have to wait for a first trailer to start determining how fine the adaptation is from the comics.