Tom Hardy Presents Cletus Kasady on Venom 2 On His Instagram

The end of 'Venom' left us all with our mouths open when suddenly the face of Woody harrelson behind the bars of his prison anticipating the presence of the most evil Cletus Kasady (aka Carnage) in the sequel to spin-off of Spider-man. After a long wait, the first confirmations of his role as the new symbiote antagonist are coming to us.

First Tom hardy we dropped a first clue of the villain's presence in the form of a recognizable stage. In an image on his Instagram the orphanage where Cletus grew up appeared. Now the protagonist of the Sony film has wanted to make his fans happy again by launching another succulent image. And attention, because it looks the same Woody harrelson characterized as Cletus Kasady.

In this first image of the villain we see a Cletus completely different. No sign of the straitjacket or the careless look that the end of 'Venom' presented to us. What we have here is a guy who lives life. That is, that Carnage is on the street, with an elegant shirt hawaiian and new haircut.

Given this graphic testimony it is logical that the networks have gone crazy. Moreover, Hardy has ended up removing the picture from his profile, we imagine that by the amount of comments he has received with several conspiracy theories of the character. But, blessed captures, why deny it. Remember, 'Venom 2' hits theaters October 2, 2020.