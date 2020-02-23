General News

 Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson in new Venom 2 set material

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Carnage and Venom

The filming of the sequel "Venom" is currently being held in San francisco California) as we know and these days new materials of this shoot have been arriving, such as an image that shows that they are working in the Grace Cathedral, located in the Nob Hill area. This has made some fans remember the game “Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage” where one of his moments takes place in a cathedral.

To this are added a couple of videos starring the actor Woody harrelson in his role of Cletus Kasady where we see him enjoy, apparently his freedom, skidding with his car. Another video that seems to have a direct relationship with Carnage as we would see one of the team members carrying something in their hands that clearly looks like a prosthesis of one of the villain's weapons / claws.

We close with a batch of more official images, shared by the members of the film where we can see the actor Tom hardy, great protagonist in the role of Eddie Brock, and Harrelson.

Current filming locale from MarvelStudiosSpoilers

Seems like Cletus is taking his car out for a spin from MarvelStudiosSpoilers

Official image of Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson on the set Venom 2 (2020)

Official image of Tom Hardy on the set Venom 2 (2020)

Official image of Tom Hardy on the set Venom 2 (2020)



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.