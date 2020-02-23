 Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson in new Venom 2 set material

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The filming of the sequel "Venom" is currently being held in San francisco California) as we know and these days new materials of this shoot have been arriving, such as an image that shows that they are working in the Grace Cathedral, located in the Nob Hill area. This has made some fans remember the game “Spider-Man & Venom: Maximum Carnage” where one of his moments takes place in a cathedral.

To this are added a couple of videos starring the actor Woody harrelson in his role of Cletus Kasady where we see him enjoy, apparently his freedom, skidding with his car. Another video that seems to have a direct relationship with Carnage as we would see one of the team members carrying something in their hands that clearly looks like a prosthesis of one of the villain's weapons / claws.

We close with a batch of more official images, shared by the members of the film where we can see the actor Tom hardy, great protagonist in the role of Eddie Brock, and Harrelson.

Current filming locale from MarvelStudiosSpoilers