Tom Hardy and the strangest image of the filming of 'Venom 2

We are used to the mystery. We have already become accustomed to large productions protecting their shootings from any type of filtration. We have to wait until well after the premiere to enjoy real and good photos behind the cameras or during filming. The era in which the producers invited the filming of the most anticipated films to the press, which ran free here and there, is over. We have even gotten used to the press conferences where all the interviewees cannot say anything about the movie they supposedly promote.

But what he has done Tom hardy, being different where there are, we love it despite fulfilling all the conditions we were complaining about. For the text, 'V2 ', we understand that it is the filming of 'Venom 2', which we know is already underway. However, the photo can not be more strange and disconcerting. Honestly, we don't know who those two people are or why they carry that on their heads, we don't know if the blue light is on purpose. Perhaps it is the only photo of his reel that they have left him, for now, to publish. However, we will be content with the idea, more romantic and interesting, that behind this photo there is a great mystery to discover about the sequel to the successful spin-off of 'Spider-Man'. In case there are clues, the actor has blocked the comments so we do not know if someone has seen something that escapes us. We will continue to inform.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the second part of Venom will face him Carnage (Woody Harrelson) and will hit theaters on October 2, 2020.